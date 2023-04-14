Revealed: Sadio Mane to be fined €500k for alleged Leroy Sane punch as Bayern Munich left furious

Sadio Mane will be fined €500,000 (£442,000/$553,000) by Bayern Munich for punching team-mate Leroy Sane after Tuesday's defeat to Manchester City.

€500,000 fine for Mane

One-game Bundesliga ban

Matter 'now closed', say Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? The German giants announced a one-match suspension for their Senegalese winger on Thursday after the dressing room altercation at the Etihad on Tuesday night. The club also announced the player would be handed a fine which has been reported by several sources in Germany, and GOAL con confirm it to be in the region of €500,000.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern now consider the matter to be closed. There certainly appears to be no lingering bad feeling on the part of Sane, who reportedly appealed to the club's board for leniency in the punishment of his assailant.

AND WHAT'S MORE: When Mane returns, he will be hoping for something of a reset in a campaign dogged by injuries and poor form. The Senegal star is thought to have had to deal with some tough news personally this week, with German newspaper TZ reporting that the winger is currently mourning the loss of an aunt he was close to.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN & MANE? Bayern host strugglers Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Mane will recharge his batteries and hope to return for the Champions League second-leg against Manchester City on Wednesday night.