Revealed: Reason why Rashford was dropped by Ten Hag for Man Utd's win over Wolves

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford said he was benched against Wolves because he overslept and missed a team meeting.

WHAT HAPPENED? Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Man Utd against Wolves. Manager Erik ten Hag revealed before kick-off he made the decision for "internal disciplinary reasons". However, the boss turned to Rashford at half-time with the game still goalless and saw the striker score the winner in the second half.

WHAT THEY SAID: The United striker spoke about Ten Hag's decision after the match to BT Sport, admitting that he "overslept and was late for a meeting."

"It’s the team rules and a mistake that can happen," he said. "Disappointed not to play but I understand the decision. I’m happy we managed to win the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Disciplinary problem aside, Rashford is doing all Manchester United need him to do, now scoring in both Premier League appearances since the World Cup.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The win sees them end 2022 in the top four of the Premier League. The Red Devils are back in action on Tuesday against Bournemouth.