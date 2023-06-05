Revealed: PSG drafted legal complaint amid reports Chelsea could buy stake in Sporting CP in Manuel Ugarte transfer battle

Chelsea's attempts to sign Sporting CP player Manuel Ugarte reportedly prompted Paris Saint-Germain to draft a legal letter of complaint.

Ugarte joins PSG in €60m move

Chelsea pulled out of the transfer race

PSG drafted complaint over alleged offer to buy stake

WHAT HAPPENED? Although PSG have now agreed a transfer for Ugarte after activating the €60 million (£51.8m/ $64.1m) release clause in his Sporting contract, French outlet L'Equipe reported that Chelsea had been exploring not just acquiring Ugarte, but also buying a minority stake in Sporting as well.

UEFA rules ban the same owners having control of two clubs in any of its competitions, and although Chelsea aren't in Europe next season, they are considered 'regulars' in the Champions League and Europa League, just like Sporting.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neither Chelsea nor Sporting commented in response to the story, but it's claimed that PSG drafted a legal letter that they intended to send to the Portuguese club over concerns surrounding Chelsea's involvement and the 'integrity' of Ugarte's potential move to Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's said PSG believed Sporting were encouraging Ugarte to join Chelsea because of the financial arrangement reportedly on the table.

Of course, it is now apparent that Ugarte is joining PSG in a double swoop with Marco Asensio from Real Madrid and reports sugges he will soon be unveiled at the French club. PSG drafted the letter when they saw reports that Chelsea were offering to buy a stake in Sporting to smoothen their own deal for Ugarte, and Chelsea subsequently backed out of the race to sign him when their alleged plan was outed in L'Equipe's original report.

WHAT NEXT? It appears there won't be any serious ramifications for the clubs involved, as the letter remained a draft and Chelsea backed off. But relations between PSG and Chelsea – which were already thought to be frosty after Hakim Ziyech's January move collapsed – are sure to have been soured further.