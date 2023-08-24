Revealed: The two options for Kylian Mbappe as striker opens contract talks with PSG

- Mbappe and PSG in talks
- Contract could be signed
- Real Madrid in background
WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has entered negotiations with PSG over a new deal as the 24-year-old is set to stay at the club for at least one more season. However, he will not leave on a free transfer next summer, per Sky Sports, and he has two options: He can either activate the contract extension clause in his deal, keeping him at PSG until 2025, or sign a new longer-term contract. Any deal is likely to include a guaranteed sale clause.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe had informed PSG that he would not activate the clause earlier this summer, leading to a long-running saga that ended with the club threatening to bench him, before talks with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appeared to change the player's mind. He is now being reintegrated into manager Luis Enrique's squad.
AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG believe that Mbappe has already agreed to join Real next summer, but it now appears they will have to pay a huge fee to extricate him from Parc des Princes. PSG value Mbappe at €250 million (£213m/$273m).
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty Images
Getty
WHAT NEXT? PSG are next in action against Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday.