Revealed: 'Highly likely for AFC Leopards to complete Miheso and Makwatta deals'

Gor Mahia's Clifton Miheso forward and ex-Zesco United striker John Makwatta are highly likely to join Football Kenya Federation arch-rivals AFC Leopards, Goal can reveal.



Miheso has not renewed his contract with Gor Mahia as he had made demands that his arrears and sign-on fee should be cleared before he could entertain the thought of staying for longer with the local giants.



A source close to the player has now confirmed the winger is "highly likely" to join AFC Leopards, who have not signed any new players due to Fifa sanctions.

Good chance

"Miheso is highly likely to join AFC Leopards as things stand now," the source told Goal on Sunday. "It has been in the public domain that he does not prefer to stay at his current club and thus a need to find a new side.

"He has considered all the offers that have come to his table, and Miheso has had a keen interest in the AFC Leopards' offer."



The source added Miheso knows the financial environment around AFC Leopards, but for now, that is not a worry.

"Of course he has friends at Ingwe and has been updated on the ongoing there," the source added.

On the Makwatta rumours, a top source at the club confirmed that the striker could rejoin them once Ingwe get clearance from Fifa: "Makwatta has been training with us and he is one of our primary targets," the source within the club's hierarchy revealed.

"Since we lost Elvis [Rupia] our priority is to get a top-class and experienced centre-forward. Don't you think Makwatta fits the bill?



"Remember Makwatta was our player before he left for Zambia and his contributions to the club is there for anyone to see and if he finally joins us, I think it will be the best decision for both parties."



AFC Leopards - who lost 17 players before the season began - have not signed any new players since Fifa sanctioned them for their failure to settle debts owed to former coach Andre Casa Mbungo and players Vincent Habanmahoro, Soter Kayumba, and Tressor Ndikumana.



Goal understands that AFC Leopards have identified up to five players to beef up their squad. Recently, they held a fundraiser to collect money to settle the debts owed to the former players and coach.