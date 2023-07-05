Revealed: Harry Kane gave green light for Bayern Munich transfer during secret meeting with Thomas Tuchel in May - and explained his main motivation to leave Spurs

Tottenham star Harry Kane reportedly said yes to a potential Bayern Munich move during a secret meeting with Thomas Tuchel in May.

Kane and Tuchel met in England

Striker willing to move to Bayern

Wants to win Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel was in London in mid-May and met Kane for talks at his home, according to Sport Bild. The Tottenham striker was impressed with the Bayern coach and said he was willing to join his club. Kane also said his main motivation for leaving Spurs would be to try and win the Champions League with Bayern. The striker's "biggest dream" is to lift the European Cup after failing to win any silverware so far at Tottenham.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have already seen a bid of £60 million ($77m/€69m) for Kane rejected by Spurs but are expected to return with a new and improved bid for the England captain. Tottenham are thought to want at least £100m ($127m/€116m) for their all-time record goalscorer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham are known to be tough negotiators but Kane is willing to try and push through a move this summer. The striker could threaten to leave Spurs on a free when his contract expires in 2024 if chairman Daniel Levy refuses to entertain offers in this window.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham are due to head off on their pre-season tour in mid-July. Spurs will play West Ham in Australia, Leicester in Thailand and Roma in Singapore.