Revealed: Which Everton players face wage cuts for Premier League relegation after club’s uneven survival plans

Selected players in the Everton squad face wage cuts if the club are to be relegated amid ongoing financial issues troubling the Toffees.

Newer Everton players facing wage cuts

Relegation clauses inserted last summer

Longer serving players could avoid cuts

WHAT HAPPENED? In what has proven to be another disastrous season for Everton as they desperately battle to avoid Premier League relegation, The Telegraph have revealed details on which players in the squad could be facing a wage decrease if the Toffees are to succumb to the drop.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that Everton began to plan for the possibility of being relegated last summer when recruiting to strengthen their squad after last season's scare. That meant inserting relegation clauses into the contracts of new signings, meaning they could now face wage cuts, whereas longer-serving players such as Jordan Pickford, Yerry Mina and Dominic Calvert-Lewin would not have their wages slashed.

That means the likes of Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski could all be at risk of seeing theirs cut.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Relegation from the Premier League puts a big financial strain on clubs, who lose out on television revenues and other streams of income with their commercial power weakened. The Toffees have already been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules by the Premier League, and recorded financial losses in March for a fifth successive year.

A source told The Telegraph that the club has 'tried to be responsible' but the division in whose wages could potentially be slashed has created a 'strange situation'. Everton are staring relegation in the face after losing 4-1 to Newcastle last time out, with Sean Dyche's side without a win since March 11.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? Dyche's side travel to the King Power Stadium to take on relegation rivals Leicester on Monday night, in what could prove to be a season-defining six-pointer for both sides.