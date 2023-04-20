While at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo offered up his car in exchange for the singers' phone numbers after seeing both appear on the X-Factor.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former United masseuse Rod Thornley has told the Under The Cosh podcast that Ronaldo asked him for the phone numbers of Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt and Kylie Minogue's sister Dannii during his first spell with the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is having a massage with me and on the TV is the X Factor. 'Who is this girl?'" he explained. "It was Dannii Minogue, the sister of Kylie Minogue. 'Okay, can you get me her number?' I'm like, I'm a masseur of Man United. But I am a man of many means and within like four or five days, I've got Dannii Minogue's number on my phone. So I hand it to him. They went on a couple of dates and whatever. Nothing came of it in the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thornley also claimed he was offered's Ronaldo Porsche convertible at half price in exchange for Wyatt's phone number shortly before the forward signed for Real Madrid in 2009.

"So he says to me while the X Factor's on again on Saturday night and it was Kimberly Wyatt from Pussycat Dolls, 'can you get me her number?'" he added. "So I'm like, "what's in this for me? I'm getting you girls' numbers from everywhere and I'm getting nothing out of this.'" He said: 'You like my car?' He had a Porsche convertible. He said 'when I go to Real Madrid, I'll sell it to you for half price'. It took me about 10 minutes to get her number. Pass it on to him. Sure enough end of season comes and I ask if the deal is still good. Yeah, he's sticking to it, but yeah 30 grand I give him for a 60 grand car. Next day I sold it for 50 grand!"

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is due back in action with Saudi side Al-Nassr in a King Cup of Champions semi-final against Al-Wehda on Monday, April 24.