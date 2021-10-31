Revealed: AFC Leopards to sign 'five or six players' before FKF Premier League transfer window closes

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards are targeting to sign five or six players before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

Ingwe have not added any new players to their set-up owing to a Fifa ban, but since then they have reached agreements with the individuals who took them to the world-governing body for dues that were not settled.

Former coach Andre Casa Mbungo - now at Bandari - and former players Vincent Habaramahoro, Soter Kayumba, and Tresor Ndikumana are the ones who reported Ingwe.

Free to make signings

"We are now free to sign new players," a source at the club told Goal on Sunday. "We were not able to sign anyone because of the issues we had at Fifa following our failure to pay our former coach and players.

"You know, we held a fundraiser to help collect money that will clear the dues, and apart from that, we also engaged the people concerned to see if they could agree to a partial payment of their money.



"They understood our position and the weak financial muscle and that is why we entered into a gentleman's agreement that made Fifa lift the sanction on us.

"For that, we are going to sign five or six players that will strengthen our squad. The technical bench has given the club's management a list of players they want signed to bolster key positions.

"The squad is thin in almost every department and we hope the new stars will help us solve the problems. We are aware that we cannot have a good season with the team we have now because we lack depth and balance.

"We further hope to solve all these issues within the shortest period possible."

AFC Leopards have just one win - that was registered against Tusker in the season opener - in five games. They went on to draw 0-0 against KCB before consecutive defeats against Gor Mahia, Bandari and Ulinzi Stars.

AFC Leopards were left depleted when 17 players left before the current season began. Key players that departed include Benjamin Ochan, Jeff Oyemba, Clyde Senaji, Austin Odhiambo, Elvis Rupia and Yusuf Mainge.