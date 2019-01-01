Returning Chirwa records third VPL hat-trick as Azam FC beat Alliance FC

The Zambian international was participating in his first game after initially being sidelined by an injury

Azam FC romped to a 5-0 win over Alliance FC on Tuesday in a Vodacom Premier League (VPL) match at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

Obrey Chirwa, who was returning from an injury spell, scored a hat-trick with Shaaban Idd Chilunda getting on the scoresheet twice.

The Zambian international scored the opener in the fourth minute before getting his brace in the 25th minute. He completed his exploits eight minutes after the hour mark.

Chilunda got on the scoresheet first in the 33rd minute before adding his second in the 53rd minute.

Obrey's hat-trick is the third to be registered this season after one each from Ditram Nchimbi of Polisi Tanzania and Daruweshi Saliboko of Lipuli FC.

Kagera Sugar registered their third loss after a surprising 3-1 defeat to Mtibwa Sugar in Bukoba.

Awesu Awesu pulled one back for Kagera Sugar in the 39th minute before the visitors responded with full force as Juma Nyoso's own goal restored parity in the 65th minute following incessant attacks.

Haruna Chanongo ensured Mtibwa Sugar went home with all the points as he struck twice in the 78th minute and in the third minute of added time.

The loss means second-placed Kagera Sugar have two points fewer than league leaders Simba SC despite playing two more games.

Ruvu Shooting registered a second consecutive loss after going down 2-1 to JKT Tanzania while Mbeya City were defeated with the same scoreline by Mwadui FC.

Article continues below

Shooting had been beaten by reigning champions Simba 3-0 in their last match at home.

Mbao FC managed to overcome struggling Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) 2-0 in another match which was staged in the evening in Mwanza.