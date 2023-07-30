'We dream of retiring together' - Luis Suarez still hopes to reunite with Lionel Messi after failed Inter Miami transfer

Luis Suarez has revealed that he and Lionel Messi dream of retiring together after the Uruguay star's failed transfer to Inter Miami.

Failed to join Inter Miami

May join the Herons in 2024

Reveals retirement plans with Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami have made waves in the football circle after signing seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, followed by his former team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The Herons looked to sign another former Barcelona treble winner in the form of Suarez. The move will not come to fruition just yet as the Uruguayan's current club, Gremio, ended talks with Miami, but the pair still hope to play together again.

WHAT THEY SAID: "With Messi we dream of retiring together," he said on Uruguayan TV show Punto Penal.

He added: "It was something that we always planned when we were at Barcelona. And from one year to the next I went to Atletico and he went to PSG. We dreamed of it and we talked about it that after Barcelona we would go to the United States and nothing happened at the time. Now he made the decision to go there and from what you can see, he looks happy and we hope that at some point that possibility will occur."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Given Suarez's current physical problems, it seems unlikely that he would keep playing for very long. As a result, their goal of retiring together might not be accomplished. Fans, however, may have a good chance of witnessing the reunion of the four treble champions for one final showdown.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT? Suarez's Gremio and Messi's Inter Miami are already underway with their season with the Herons waiting to find out who they face in the Leagues Cup round of 32, while the Brazilian club prepares to continue their Brasileiro Serie A campaign.