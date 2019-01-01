Resurgent Sofapaka part ways with five ahead of January transfer window

The players have been released as Batoto ba Mungu claim they have not performed to the expectations placed on them

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka have released five players ahead of the January transfer window.

Sofapaka, who are in a rich vein of form since John Baraza was re-appointed as head coach in November, have let go of strikers Phillip Muchuma, Juma Collins, Derrick Wafula, and Timonah Wanyonyi, as well as defender Musa Malunda from Uganda.

A close source within the club confirmed to Goal the quintet have been released because they did not perform to expectations since their arrival.

Apart from Juma, the other four were signed during the last transfer window when Batoto ba Mungu were hit by a mass exodus of key players due to financial issues.

“They have been released because the technical bench feels they have not performed well as they were expected. Since the transfer window is almost open, the club will look to bring their replacement then,” the source told Goal.

“This is how things work in football and as a club, we are looking to bring players who can help us achieve our short-term and long-term objectives.”

Since Baraza's return to to the helm, the 2009 KPL champions have not lost a single match and have managed to rise from the lower part of the table and are now sixth with 18 points from 10 matches.

They started their resurgence with a 2-1 win against Wazito FC in Narok before going on to claim a 1-0 win against Mathare United and a 3-2 win against Zoo FC.

They have only dropped points so far in a 1-1 draw against Western Stima in their last match in Kisumu.

They will face Kisumu All-Stars in the next round of KPL matches on December 10.