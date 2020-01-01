Reports: UPL giants KCCA FC complete signings of Mugume and Lwanga

It is understood the Kassairo Boys have signed the duo by handing them longer contracts

Uganda Premier League giants Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have reportedly completed the signings of Ashraf Mugume and Charles Lwanga.

The two are expected to be unveiled by the 13-time UPL champions soon after agreeing on contractual issues already.

According to Football256, Mugume has agreed to join the Kassairo Boys on a four-year contract while Neymar, as Lwanga is popularly known, has signed a contract of three years.

Mugume was let go by the UPL 2019/20 champions Vipers SC in January and is said to have been training with KCCA for some time now. Mugume joined the Venom's first team during the 2017/18 season.

He, however, did not cement a permanent place in the first team and was later allowed to go on a loan stint to Police FC.

Serving the Law Enforcers, the central midfielder scored three goals and provided five assists as he enjoyed a good time under coach Abdalla Mubiru.

He returned to his parent club before the cancelled season began and featured in four games, including a start against relegated Maroons FC.

The other appearances came against Onduparaka FC, Kyetume FC and against Sam Ssimbwa's Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC).

Lwanga has joined the previous league champions from SC Villa. He had reported Villa to the Players' Status Committee after the club had reportedly failed to pay him salaries for nine months.

Lwanga joined Villa in 2019 under coach Douglas Bamweyana and had signed a contract that would have seen him serve the Jogoos for five years

The reported signings of the duo come a few days after KCCA were rumoured to have entered into negotiations with Disan Galiwango of Express FC.

“We should pull it off if all goes well. Both parties are interested. He is coming as a free agent but terms with the player have not been concluded yet. When done with all our targets, I’ll let you know,” a source close to KCCA is quoted as saying.

KCCA are also understood to be in final stages of finalising the signing of Pius Obuya from Maroons. Obuya is thought to be an apt replacement for Allan Okello, who left in January for Paradou AC.