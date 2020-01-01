Reports: KCCA FC star Kizza set to join Wanyama at Montreal Impact

The 20-year old is said to have agreed on terms to serve the MLS outfit with a fairly long contract

Uganda international Mustafa Kizza could be on his way to join Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama at Montreal Impact.

Reports indicate that KCCA FC and the Major League Soccer (MLS) side have agreed to terms of transfer of the winger-cum-defender.

Kizza is, however, not expected to join his fellow East African soon given the current restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

Reports from Uganda indicate the Kassasiro Boy will sign a long-term contract, making him the second Ugandan to have featured for Impact in MLS.

Mike Azira, who is now at Chicago Fire, was the first Ugandan to join Impact and served the club between 2018 and 2019.

Kizza has been a key man for coach Mike Mutebi as he scored five goals and assisted in the creation of 12 goals during the abandoned 2019/20 Uganda Premier League (UPL) season.

As KCCA conquered the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda, and for the second time in their history, the winger scored two goals.

He has also been key for the national team as he scored two goals and contributed to the making of five goals during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Mbarara City FC coach Brian Ssenyondo has given a key update on their transfer plans.

Confirming the club will not sign famous players, Ssenyondo also spoke about Ibrahin Orit and Brian Aheebwa, who have already left.

Orit joined Vipers SC while Aheebwa is yet to confirm his next club.

“We are not going to be too much into the transfer market, we are not going to sign big names,” Ssenyondo said as was quoted by Sports Nation.

“We are going to bring young players mainly from regional league and we turn them into big names instead.

“We have not been depending on [Brian] Aheebwa and [Ibrahim] Orit, we have been a unit as a team because there were some matches the two missed but we still managed to win them.

“But, of course, they are good players everyone would wish to have at the club although you can’t be with a player who doesn’t want to be with you.

“I build a collection of players, not individuals so I believe in a united team playing with a common purpose and a goal.

“These players were just out of contract and the management tried to engage them for new ones but they refused and you can’t force a player to sign.

“However, there were amazing offers presented to them, so it’s not like the club just wanted to release them.”

Mbarara have extended the contracts of Pistis Barenge and Jude Ssemugabi as they have been linked with Benon Tahomera and Tito Okello.