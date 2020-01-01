KCCA FC complete acquisition of Obuya from Maroons FC - Reports

The former UPL champions are expected to unveil the star at the end of the week after successful talks

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have reportedly completed the signing of Pius Obuya.

Obuya's contract at Maroons FC ended and it was not renewed. The latest news is indicating the attacking midfielder will be unveiled by the 2018/19 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions in the coming days. He had served Maroons for five seasons.

Further reports indicate the former Uganda U17 and U20 star concluded negotiations with KCCA and signed on July 8 in the company of his lawyers and agent.

Coach Mike Mutebi will expect Obuya to fill the void left by Allan Okello in January when the youngster left to join Paradou AC of Algeria.

“I respect [Allan] Okello, he is a big player, has done a lot for KCCA and I respect whatever he has done for the club,” Obuya said in an earlier interview when he responded to claims he is the next Okello at KCCA.

“Many people think I am his replacement, I must say 'yes' because we play the same style of football, we both can play in the central midfield and on the flanks, so, it is a very big challenge for me because they need a special player who is creative and can make a difference when the club needs to win certain games.”

Obuya is on record stating his love to play for the UPL giants, as in 2017 he gave an interview saying KCCA will give him a bigger dream to achieve.

He made his UPL debut in 2015 at the age of 16 when he featured against Express FC at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

The 20-year-old star will become the Kassasiro Boys fourth signing after the club has already brought on board Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume and Stefano Mazengo.

KCCA will take part in the Caf Confederation Cup next season after finishing second to Vipers SC.

Meanwhile, coach Livingstone Mbabazi has threatened to quit Kyetume FC if goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and defender Benson Tahomera are sold.

Mbabazi joined Kyetume in June where he signed a two-year deal but the sale of the two players may end up forcing him to leave.

Football256 reports that Kyetume’s chairman Rueben Kimera and Vipers owner Lawrence Mulindwa completed talks over Mutakubwa already.

On the other hand, Tahomera is said to be on his way either to Express FC or Police FC.

“That’s the condition he has given. The club must retain those players especially Joel [Mutakubwa] because he believes he is the backbone of the team and he wants to build his team around him,” a source told Footall256.

Mbabazi is reportedly not keen to renew the contracts of Vincent Kayizzi, Robert Ssentogo, Johnathan Mugabi, Patrick Ochan and Salim Sowedi.