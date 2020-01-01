Reports: 10 UPL clubs hold secret meeting with Sports Minister Museveni

The said meeting comes after Fufa cancelled the top-tier, a decision that attracted criticism from various quarters

10 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs secretly met with the Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni on Tuesday.

There they presented their grievances majorly against the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

Football256 reports the clubs present were led by chairman Mwine Mpaka of Mbarara City and Onduparaka FC's Bernard Atiku.

More teams

Other UPL clubs who are reported to have joined the meeting are Proline FC, Maroons FC, Tooro United, Wakiso Giants, Busoga United, BUL FC, Kyetume FC and Bright Stars. Tooro, Maroons and Proline were relegated when Fufa moved to cancel the UPL season.

SC Vipers, SC Villa, KCCA FC, Express FC, Police FC and URA FC are the sides that did not attend the said meeting with the country's first lady.

“We don’t want to be in Fufa's bad books, it’s important to have a good relationship with the federation, so we don’t want to be seen as those fighting the federation,” one club chairman told Football256.

“We agreed to write our pressing issues to the minister of Education and Sports and also ask for a meeting with her,” another club official is quoted as saying.

When Fufa cancelled the league due to the ongoing restrictions brought about by the coronavirus lockdown, some clubs fiercely opposed the move saying it was unfair.

Proline's Director Mujib Kasule alleged his club was a target for relegation by Fufa.

“It’s not a secret that we as the club are targeted by the federation because of my interest in football administration and that’s exactly how we have been relegated,” Kasule said in an earlier interview.

“We cannot drop our values as a club for the sake of top-flight football otherwise we would do what all the teams do to stay up.

“It is just a matter of time that the truth will unearth itself, Fufa knows they are wrong but because they have authority, we have been stepped on.”

Katwe United's chairman Allan Ssewanyana also reads mischief on Fufa's part when they decided to end the 2019/20 season and relegated them from the Fufa Big League.

“It is very wrong for Fufa to take such a decision without consulting its stakeholders. We have seen various FAs taking decisions after consulting clubs as the key stakeholders in the league,” Ssewanyana told Kawowo Sports then.

“For example, you cannot say that the league is nullified and then go on to consider its results. It was a vague decision from a bad leader. The decision was made politically.

“I can tell you there was no way you could take such a decision without the club’s input.”

Vipers were declared champions of the campaign.