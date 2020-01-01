Report: Vipers SC's players suffer unexplained salary cuts

The UPL champions are said to have received less money for the month of April and are yet to be paid for May

A report indicates Uganda Premier League (UPL) 2019/20 season champions Vipers SC players are not a happy lot.

Sports Nation reports the players have suffered unexplained pay cuts for the month of April and are yet to receive salaries for May.

The publication adds the players, who expected to receive USh1 Million, had it reduced by USh300,000 without a clear explanation from the management.

The players are said to have tried to seek answers from the management but are yet to receive any feedback.

Although Vipers have not confirmed or denied the reports, they are one of the clubs affected when the league was suspended in mid-March owing to the coronavirus measures.

The salary reduction reports come a day after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) president Moses Magogo made it clear clubs were not going to benefit from the Fifa financial relief fund channelled to the federation.

“The information that we received funds for clubs is not true. The funds were indeed sent but were for purposes of the use of usual activities at Fufa,” Magogo said as he explained how the Fifa funds will be used.

“Fifa was very clear, they said that they were sending the second and final instalment for this year, meaning there will not be any funding coming through until January 2021.

“Fifa has assured that there is an intervention they are going to make specifically to help the stakeholders. Whenever an opportunity arrives and this money comes, our priority is our members that compose Fufa and those are the clubs and special interest groups.

“The perception that we are not spending money on the Premier League is not true because we all know the players are insured, paying transport for teams that represent Uganda on the continent.”

Vipers were declared the champions of the cancelled league after Fufa said it was not possible to have the league resume due to extended lockdown in the country.

Meanwhile, UPL side URA FC have advertised the post of Chief Executive Officer.

“The club aims to attain efficiency and effectiveness in the key pillars of Governance, Business and Sporting in line with Fufa’s club Pro Agenda in an effort to achieve her objectives, the club seeks to hire the services of a Chief Executive officer [CEO] with relevant knowledge, expertise, skills, professionalism and experience,” a club statement on Facebook read.