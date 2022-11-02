Rennes vs AEK Larnaca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Rennes welcome AEK Larnaca to face them at Roazhon Park in a Group B encounter.

Both will play European football in the new year, with the former staying in the competition and the latter headed to the Europa Conference League - but there's plenty of permutations still to be had.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Rennes vs Larnaca date & kick-off time

Game: Rennes vs AEK Larnaca Date: November 3/4, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Rennes vs Larnaca on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be streamed through the BT Sport App. In India, it will be shown on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV UK N/A BT Sport App India SonyLIV N/A

Rennes squad & team news

Locked in a battle for the last-16, it will be the knockouts regardless for the Ligue 1 outfit - but whether they must go to the play-off round or not remains to be seen.

Tied on head-to-head results with Fenerbahce, but second by virtue of goal difference, Rennes will have to hope to better their result - and if both win, score considerably more.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alemdar, Gomis, Mandanda, Damergy, Salin Defenders Rodon, Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Belocian, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traoré, G. Doué Midfielders Ugochukwu, Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, D. Doué, Françoise, Xeka Forwards Terrier, Kalimuendo, Sulemana, Doku, Gouiri, Abline, Do Marcolino

Larnaca squad and team news

Third in the table and set to head to the Europa Conference League play-off round regardless of result, this is something of a dead rubber for the visitors.

They'd love to give themselves another result to cheer about however, and will be looking to sign off from 2022 with a win on the road.