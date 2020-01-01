Renato Sanches subject to €70m offers, claims Lille president Lopez

The 22-year-old Portugal midfielder is on the rise once again after impressing for the Ligue 1 side this season

Lille have turned down offers of €70 million (£64m/$82m) for former Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, the Ligue 1 club’s president has claimed.

The Portugal midfielder, previously of Benfica and Swansea, has found his feet once again in France after a disappointing end to his Bundesliga career.

Still only 22, he has plenty of potential to fulfil, and Lille chief Gerard Lopez says there has been significant interest.

With star forward Jonathan Ikone reportedly targeted by Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Jadon Sancho and defender Gabriel Magalhaes linked with clubs in the Premier League and beyond, there has been plenty of interest in the side which finished fourth in the curtailed French top-flight season.

However, according to Lopez, Lille have no desire to part with their star players as they look to build for the future.

“We have received offers totalling more than €200m (£182m/$235m), which we will not accept,” Lopez told l’Equipe. “The real question for us is the competitiveness and balance of the team.

“For example, we have had offers over €70m for Renato Sanches. He won’t go. Our sporting project takes precedence.

“We want to continue developing. How many clubs in Ligue 1 would refuse more than €70m for a player, other than PSG?”

After bursting onto the scene with Benfica in 2015-16, Sanches announced himself to the world as one of the star performers of Euro 2016.

His performances as Portugal lifted the title raised excitement levels with Bayern having already agreed to sign him, but he left after three underwhelming seasons - including that disastrous loan spell at Swansea.

Sanches played 33 times for Christophe Galtier's Lille side this season, and his stock is now beginning to rise once more.

Lille are apparently looking to strengthen as well as holding onto their key players, with reports in France suggesting they are close to completing a deal for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has repeatedly stated his desire to keep hold of the 22-year-old Colombian but, after scoring 77 goals in three seasons at Ibrox, Morelos may well be ready for a fresh challenge at a higher level.