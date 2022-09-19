‘Reminds me of our team with Diego Costa’ - Simeone aims dig at Real Madrid after Atletico's derby defeat

Diego Simeone has aimed at dig at Real Madrid following their latest derby win, claiming they look like an Atletico side that was once criticised.

Real edge derby clash

Simeone makes Diego Costa jibe

Blancos stay perfect in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos claimed local bragging rights at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday when securing a 2-1 victory courtesy of first-half goals from Rodrygo and Fede Valverde. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are title holders in La Liga, and kings of Europe in the Champions League, but Simeone has suggested that they are now a counter-attacking outfit that resemble a famous Rojiblancos team that was spearheaded by Diego Costa.

WHAT THEY SAID: Simeone told reporters after coming unstuck on derby day in the Spanish capital: “To see a team that defends low and goes on the counter-attack like that, it reminds me of the team we had with Costa, when they criticised us back then.

“They have a very good direct game, a quick transition from defence to attack, forcefulness, orderly defence, they play well, take advantage of their chances. It is a great job by the Madrid coach. They counter-attack with significant speed and have obvious talent.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Atletico side which saw Costa leading the line enjoyed domestic and continental success of its own, with Simeone’s tactical approach becoming the stuff of legend.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid have won all nine of their games this season in all competitions, the third time they have won their first nine games in a single campaign after 1961/62 and 1968/69, when in both seasons they won their opening 11 games.

WHAT NEXT? A derby triumph has returned the Blancos to the top of the Liga table, with a faultless run through six games leaving them two points clear of Clasico rivals Barcelona – who are also unbeaten in the league so far.