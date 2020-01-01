Relegation-threatened Tooro United record fifth win over Wakiso Giants

The win was not enough though for The Soccer Jaguars to come out of the danger zone

Relegation-threatened Tooro United shocked Wakiso Giants to a 2-1 defeat in a Ugandan Premier League (UPL) tie at St. Paul’s Seminary Ground on Wednesday.

Tooro United who are 15th on a 16-table team earned their 20th point of the season from their 20th game and will continue to grace the relegation zone despite dispatching 10th placed Wakiso Giants.

After a goalless first half, Tooro United took the lead in the 56th minute through Yaffesi Mubiru who fired powerfully past William Katende in Wakiso Giants' goal.

Tooro United got their second goal following a goalmouth melee and Yaffesi took advantage of the confusion to add to his goal account in the 78th minute.

The visitors scored a late goal in the second minute of added minute but it was not enough to deny Tooro United a win in front of their home fans.

At Kavumba Recreation Ground, resurgent Bright Stars romped to a 3-0 win against Busoga United. Ronald Sempala scored the 24th minute to break the deadlock as the hosts dominated the match at their own turf.

Jamil Kalisa added the second in the 73rd minute and it took Bright Stars another four minutes to score the third courtesy of Joseph Njanjali.

The win saw Bright Stars move away from Express FC with at least two points as they now have 23 from 21 matches. Busoga United are sixth with seven more points than their Wednesday tormentors and have also played 21 games.