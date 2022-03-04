Red-hot Ighalo continues goalscoring form in Al Hilal win

Odion Ighalo sealed Al Hilal's 4-0 victory over Al Nassr in a Saudi Professional League match on Thursday.

Earlier in the first half, Ighalo linked up with Salem Al Dawsari and laid an assist that helped the Saudi Arabian star double the visitors' lead in Riyadh, after Matheus Pereira's opening goal.

The 32-year-old was later called into action as he finished off a fine attacking move with a right-footed shot in the 75th minute.

Since his signing from rivals Al Shabab in January, Ighalo has scored five goals in seven matches in all competitions for Ramon Diaz's team.

He currently leads the scoring chart in the Saudi top-flight with 15 goals after 21 matches this season while Al Hilal are fourth in the league table after gathering 40 points in 20 matches, with three games in hand they trail leaders Al Ittihad by 14 points.

Earlier this week, Ighalo described the Premier League as the best in the world after stints at Watford and Manchester United, and he compared the Saudi Professional League to the EFL Championship – England’s second division.

“Everybody knows the Premier League is the best league in the world and the standard of the league is very high,” the Nigeria star told Watford’s website.

“The intensity, the coverage, the fans and the stadium, everything is top. The league here is still growing, a lot of foreign players and managers are coming in, I would say it’s a good league and a tough league, but you can’t compare to the Premier League.

Article continues below

“I would say it’s Championship level. It’s very tough, physical and each team has foreign players playing and foreign coaches, a lot of tactical work and intelligent players in the league.

“In England we train in the mornings, but due to the weather here, it’s very hot and we train in the evenings. We have a longer day, train and then come back and rest.

“In China, we trained in the mornings because the weather is not too hot there. It’s a different league and culture entirely. I’m happy I get to learn and live in difficult cultures, it’s something I will cherish for a long time.”