Red-hot Bongonda propels Onuachu’s Genk past K.V Kortrijk

The winger of Congolese descent has now scored 11 goals in his last 13 league outings for the Smurfs this season

Genk defeated K.V Kortrijk 2-0 in Saturday’s Belgian First Division A encounter with Theo Bongonda finding the net.

The 25-year-old’s effort guaranteed victory for John van den Brom’s men after Gerardo Arteaga had given them an early lead at the Luminus Arena.

Still hurt following their 1-0 defeat to Anderlecht on December 11, Genk started the game on a flying note – scoring just 45 seconds after kick-off through Arteaga.

The Mexican defender fired past goalkeeper Marko Ilic after receiving a backheel pass from Paul Onuachu.

That effort was a sign of better things to come for the hosts, albeit, they were unable to get more goals.

In the 25th minute, Onuachu came close to scoring after heading a rebound from Daniel Munoz’s initial effort against the crossbar.

The Nigeria international, who was eyeing his 15th goal of the season came close again just before the hour mark, forcing a save from Ilic thanks to a cross from Bogonda.

Few chances came the way of Kortrijk, nevertheless, they were unable to get past the solid backline of the Smurfs while goalkeeper Danny Vukovic also put up a commendable showing.

12 minutes from full time, Bongonda guaranteed all three points for the hosts when he curled over the Guys’ wall a beautiful freekick that was unstoppable for Ilic.

With that strike, the former Belgium youth international has now scored 11 goals from his last 13 fixtures which propelled Genk to the second position in the log after garnering 34 points from 17 games – two points below leaders Club Brugge who host Gent on Sunday.

25-year-old Bogonda alongside Onuachu and Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Eboue Kouassi were in action from start to finish. Whereas, Cyriel Dessers was an unused substitute.

For the visitors, Comoros Island’s Faiz Selemani, Ghanaian striker Eric Ocansey and Belgian striker of Congolese origin Ilombe Mboyo were involved for the whole duration with Senegalese star Pape Habib Gueye making way for Michiel Jonckheere in the 61st minute.



Mali's Sambou Sissoko was an unused substitute while Gambia's Muhammed Badamosi was not listed for the encounter.

Genk host Waasland-Beveren on December 27 while Gent will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Gent to the Guldensporenstadion a day earlier.