Red-hot Arsenal equal record Premier League away win with Norwich thrashing
Arsenal matched their joint-highest winning margin in a Premier League away game as they beat Norwich 5-0 on Sunday.
The Gunners picked up three points on Boxing Day with a double from Bukayo Saka and goals from Kieran Tierney, Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe.
It is the first time the north London team have won by five or more goals in 12 years in the English top-flight.
What record have Arsenal matched?
The last time Arsenal won by a five-goal margin away was in August 2009 against Everton, when they beat the Toffees 6-1 at Goodison Park.
The previous occasion was in 1999, a 6-1 trouncing of Middlesbrough.
Sunday's win is the second away win in a row for Mikel Arteta's men, as they beat Leeds 4-1 at Elland Road last week.
They have now scored nine goals in their last two away matches, topping the six they netted in the first eight games on the road this season.
Meanwhile, Saka now has five goals and four assists in 19 Premier League games this term. He has been involved in one more goal in 2021-22 than he managed in 32 appearances last season, when he struck five times and set up a further three.
What has Arteta said?
Arsenal manager Arteta was pleased with his side's performance as they claimed a fourth straight win in the Premier League.
"It's a very satisfying result because in this festive period we have to keep performances to a high level," he told BBC Sport Match of the Day.
"We looked really sharp and committed. It's a big win for us. I am really pleased. The amount of chances we create is pleasing.
"We go to every ground to try and impose our game. Today was a really good example. The unity we have around the club and with our fans is very pleasing."