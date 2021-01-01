Red card to Police FC's Ochan against Vipers SC lands Osire Fufa ban

The official has, however, avoided a fine for a decision he sanctioned during a hotly contested league encounter in February

Fufa Referees Disciplinary Panel has banned referee Juma Osire for one month for sanctioning Derrick Ochan's red card during the Police FC Premier League match against Vipers SC.

The goalkeeper was sent off after the official judged he had handled the ball outside his area, a decision that was later overturned by the Premier League secretariat.

Osire, who was George Olemu's assistant during the February 19 encounter at St Mary's Stadium, flagged down Ochan's move which consequently led to the red card and he has now been banned for one month.

"Disciplinary proceedings were opened against assistant referee Mr [Juma] Osire for making a clear refereeing mistake during the Vipers SC vs Police FC match played on 19th February 2021 at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium," Fufa's statement read on Thursday.

"He was poorly positioned at the time of the incident hence wrongly issuing a red card to Uganda Police player Ochan Derrick/shirt no.19.

"The Fufa Referees Disciplinary Panel (FRDP) considered Osire’s defence and made the findings; Osire is a referee and is therefore bound by the rules that govern referees at Fufa and the panel found that the referee made a wrong call by issuing the red card.

"In the present case, the Fufa referees disciplinary panel sanctioned Osire with a one month ban from all football-related activities effective immediately as of 3rd March 2021."

Ochan's red card led to a furious reaction from Police chair Asan Kasingye who has been fined by the federation too.

"The Fufa ethics and the disciplinary committee has sanctioned Police FC chairman [Asan] Kasingye for violating Article 39(2) of the Fufa ethics code which provides that; persons bound by this code are forbidden from making any public statements of a defamatory nature towards Fufa and /or towards any other person bound by this code in the context of Fufa events," Fufa statement read earlier.

Article continues below

"Kasingye is sanctioned with; a minimum fine of Ush 2.5M [Two million five hundred thousand Uganda shillings only] under Article 39 (3) and Article 40 (2) of the Fufa ethics code. The fine must be paid within thirty [30] days from receipt of the decision.

"An automatic six-month ban from all football-related activities both nationally and internationally to be served in the event that Kasingye commits any other specified unethical conduct against match officials or club officials or in case he fails to furnish proof of payment of the fine."

Osire will therefore not be part of the officials that will oversee matchday 12 action that will start on Friday.