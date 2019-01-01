Red Bull Salzburg sporting director confirms Liverpool are in talks to sign Minamino

Christoph Freund considers the Reds' interest in one of Salzburg's top performers to be an "honour", with a final deal now in the works

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that the club are in talks with Liverpool over the sale of Takumi Minamino.

It is believed that Minamino, who played lined up for Salzburg against the Reds in the Champions League on Tuesday, has a release clause of £7.25m in his current contract.

The 24-year-old has hit nine goals in 22 appearances for Salzburg across all competitions this season while also providing 11 assists.

Goal understands that Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Minamino, with it now possible that a final agreement could be put in place by the time the January transfer window opens.

Salzburg chief Freund has now confirmed that discussions with the Reds are ongoing at a press conference on Thursday, stating: "I can confirm that there are currently discussions with Liverpool.

"It is an honour when these clubs are interested in our players."

