There is a Copa Sudamericana semi-final in the offing for the recently rebranded side, who are also near the top of the Brazilian league table

While it may merely be South America's secondary continental club competition, there are no lack of prestigious clubs that remain in the race to win this year's Copa Sudamericana trophy.

Historic Santos and Penarol, who boast three and five Copas Libertadores titles respectively, are both well-placed to make the semi-finals, as are another past winner of the crown, 2008 champions and Ecuadorian giants Liga de Quito.

But there is also a new kid on the block. Red Bull Bragantino are making waves in their first continental campaign for the best part of three decades.

As can be surmised from the name, Bragantino form part of the soft drink mammoth's ever-growing stable of football teams that spans from Austria and Germany across the Atlantic Ocean.

Based in Braganca, a commuter town on the outskirts of the larger Sao Paulo and Campinas metropolitan areas, the club is not Red Bull's first venture into the Brazilian market. The corporation founded its own institution, Red Bull Brasil, in Campinas back in 2007, with the aim of establishing the side as a force in Sao Paulo state and then national football.

Despite a rapid initial rise up the pyramid, the project stagnated, with Red Bull Brasil failing to progress beyond the fourth-tier Serie D. In 2019, a new direction was taken: Bragantino, then languishing down in Serie B, were taken over by Red Bull, with the existing side transforming into an affiliate 'B' team.

Bragantino had enjoyed moderate success in the early 1990s, at their zenith sealing a second-place league finish in 1991 and playing two editions of the defunct Copa Conmebol. But they had since fallen on hard times, and in 2019 had only just returned to the second division of Brazilian football after two seasons down in Serie C.

Both parties, then, welcomed the partnership. “Bragantino is not a team for hire, Braganca is welcoming you with all our affection,” club president Marquinho Chedid said upon announcing the takeover, while Red Bull CEO Tiago Scuro added, “we are here because of Bragantino's tradition and history, everything that Bragantino has done for football.”

The fruits of the deal were seen instantly by Bragantino's long-suffering fans.

By May 2019, just a month after Red Bull's arrival, the rather shabby Estadio Nabi Abi Chedid had already received a makeover, complete with relaid turf, freshly painted, air-conditioned dressing rooms and new substitutes' benches – the first stage of an investment plan estimated to cost R$45 million (£6.2m/$8.5m) in updated infrastructure.

Bragantino also reaped the benefits on the pitch from the merger with Red Bull Brasil.

Among the players who moved over to Serie B was Ytalo, who led their scoring charts in 2019 with 13 goals and is now firmly established as a favourite in Braganca; while fellow recruit Claudinho notched 11 assists and was named Player of the Season.

Thanks largely to that influx of talent, promotion to the top flight proved a formality, as the club clinched the Serie B title by finishing seven points clear of nearest rivals Sport Recife.

A 10th-placed finish in Serie A the following season saw the newly renamed Red Bull Bragantino qualify for the Sudamericana, their first continental placing since 1996.

And even amid the disruption caused by Covid-19, results continue to impress. The club currently sit fourth in Serie A, nine points shy of leaders Atletico Mineiro and comfortably inside the qualification spots for the 2022 Libertadores.

A thrilling 4-3 victory away to Argentina's Rosario Central leaves them well-placed to secure qualification to the semi-finals of the Copa should they avoid defeat in Tuesday's second leg too.

The key to Bragantino's recent success has been extensive, diligent scouting of young talent from across Brazil and South America, wedded of course to Red Bull's enviable financial power. In 2020, only Rio titans Flamengo outspent the club in their transfer activity.

Stars such as Artur, who netted a hat-trick against Central, and 19-year-old gem Bruno Praxedes were picked up from Palmeiras and Internacional, respectively, while the club also raided Ecuador and Argentina for defender Leo Realpe, a Sudamericana winner in 2019 with Independiente, midfielder Tomas Cuello and Boca Juniors' Venezuela international forward Jan Hurtado.

Predictably, they have also received a helping hand from elsewhere in the group: full-back Leo Candido, for example, is there on loan from RB Leipzig, while winger Luis Phelipe, sold by Bragantino to Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, returned the following year to bolster the squad during their first year back in Serie A.

The biggest success story of this model so far is Claudinho (pictured above alongside Richarlison). The star of both the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, this summer saw the midfielder move on to Zenit St. Petersburg just hours after celebrating his gold medal as part of Brazil's Olympic football team, netting the club a reported €15m (£13m/$18m)– an enormous profit on the €500,000 spent on his signature just two years earlier.

The club's resurgence has unsurprisingly not occurred without criticisms of the process behind it. In a football region as cash-starved as South America, particularly post-pandemic, this type of private investment can have an enormous, immediate effect on a team's fortunes when even the biggest sides - the likes of River Plate, Boca, Santos, Sao Paulo and others - are obliged to sell in order to keep the books balanced.

Red Bull have been joined in South America by the City Football Group, who hold partnerships with clubs in Uruguay and Bolivia and, it was reported back in April, are also keen to work closer with Fluminense following the sale of talented teenagers Kayky to Manchester City and Metinho to fellow CFG-owned side Troyes.

Tradition and football culture are treasured across South America, though, and this makes for an uncomfortable relationship with such 'franchise' models; upon changing their badge and name, many observers maintained that rather than saving Bragantino, the soft drink corporation had in fact taken it out of existence.

In Braganca at least, though, directors and fans alike seem content with what has been achieved, and are aiming for the stars.

“We will be the fifth-biggest club in Sao Paulo and our stadium will be reformed to host a Copa Libertadores game one day,” Chedid assured in the early days of Red Bull's takeover.

That promise may have seemed bombastic back in 2019, but just two years later, with the club fighting on two fronts and in better health than ever, it seems only a matter of time before it is fulfilled or even exceeded.