Giggs' trophy haul and other records Lionel Messi missed out at Barcelona

One of the most glorious chapters in the history of FC Barcelona came to an end when Lionel Messi decided not to continue at the club beyond 2021.

A journey that started in 2000 as a teenager ended in 2021 as the Argentina attacker parted ways with the club after his contract ended and is now all set to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi is the most decorated football in the history of the Catalan club as he has won 35 titles during his stay. He is also the club's most-capped player of all time with 778 matches is their all-time highest goalscorer with 670 goals to his name.

The Argentine has scripted several records in the last 17 years wearing the Barcelona shirt but there are some records that he failed to break and is likely to never achieve them again.

Here, we take a look at the record which Messi could not achieve at FC Barcelona.

Which players have won the most trophies for a single club?

Lionel Messi won 35 trophies (domestic and European titles) as a Barcelona player and has the second most number of trophies playing for a single club after Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs who won 36 trophies with the Red Devils.

Players with most trophies for a single club

Player Club Trophies Ryan Giggs Manchester United 36 Lionel Messi Barcelona 35 Xavi Hernandez Barcelona 33 Andres Iniesta Barcelona 30 Gerard Pique Barcelona 30

Which players have the most number of La Liga titles?

Lionel Messi won 10 La Liga titles in his 17-year long career with Barcelona. He is the joint-second most successful player in the history of the league with former Real Madrid player Pirri. Another Real Madrid legend Paco Gento is the most successful player in La Liga's history with 12 titles to his name.

Players with most La Liga titles

Position Player Club La Liga titles 1 Paco Gento Real Madrid 12 2 Lionel Messi Barcelona 10 2 Pirri Real Madrid 10 3 Andres Iniesta Barcelona 9 3 Jose Antonio Camacho Real Madrid 9 3 Santillana Real Madrid 9 3 Amancio Real Madrid 9

Who are the most-capped Barcelona players in UEFA Champions League?

Messi left Barcelona as their second most capped (149) player in UEFA Champions League. The Argentine is just two matches short of his former teammate Xavi Hernandes who played 151 Champions League matches as a Barcelona player.

Top five most-capped Barcelona players in Champions League

Player Matches Years Xavi Hernandes 151 1998–2015 Lionel Messi 149 2005-2021 Andres Iniesta 130 2002-2018 Sergio Busquets 119 2008-present Gerard Pique 115 2008-present

Who are the top goalscorers in Copa Del Rey's history?

Lionel Messi is the fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of Copa del Rey with 56, a tournament he has won seven times with Barcelona in his career. Former Spanish international striker Telmo Zarra is the all-time highest goalscorer (81) of the competition.

Messi also remained the second-highest goalscorer for Barcelona in Copa del Rey. Josep Samitier scored 65 goals while playing for the Catalan giants.

Top five goalscorers in Copa del Rey's history