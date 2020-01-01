Real Madrid's 2020-21 kit: New home and away jersey styles and release dates

Zinedine Zidane's side will be decked out in their classic all-white home strip for the new season, with some interesting away and third kit numbers

Real Madrid are set to reveal their brand-new kits for the upcoming season as they look to clinch the Liga title ahead of close rivals Barcelona.

Goal has the latest information about Los Blancos' 2020-21 shirts - home, away and third - as well as when they expected to be fully released and more.

Real Madrid's 2020-21 home kit

The Spanish side are yet to reveal their new jerseys for the 2020-21 campaign, but it's a given that their new home strip will be the classic all-white number.

The new home kit under Adidas is expected to not look to different to the Bayern style, featuring the brand's signature three stripes down the sides.

Certain leaks that have surfaced online, however, have suggested that the white number will feature pink accents.

The new home jersey is expected to be revealed later in July.

Real Madrid's 2020-21 away kit & release date

Real Madrid aren't expected to release their away number until after their home kit has been launched, but some leaks have suggested that the club could go for an all-pink kit, matching the accents of their home kit.

Los Blancos have had an all-pink away kit before, with this upcoming away collection a potentially nod to the bright fuschia colours from their 2014-15 season.

⚫🌸 Real Madrid 20-21 Away Kit Leaked - How It Looks In Full (shorts + socks design not final): https://t.co/2eXoramgwb — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 15, 2020

Real Madrid's 2020-21 third kit & release date

If online leaks are to be believed, Real Madrid could be going for shades of pink as an ongoing theme for their upcoming 2020-21 kit collection.

The Spanish side's third strip is suggested to have a primarily black base, with the lettering and club crest a shade of pink.