Real Madrid vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Blancos will get more important minutes under their belt in pre-season when they face Mexican opposition in San Francisco

Real Madrid will not be reading too much into a Clasico friendly defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona, but they will be eager to start building pre-season momentum when facing Club America in the Soccer Champions Tour. The Blancos are set to line up against Mexican opposition at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side claimed La Liga and Champions League crowns last season, with GOAL on hand to bring you all of the information you need to catch a glimpse of how their preparations for the defence of those titles are going in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Club America date & kick-off time

Game Real Madrid vs Club America Date July 26/27, 2022 Kick-off 3:30 am BST / 10:30pm ET

How to watch Real Madrid vs Club America on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 and available to stream live through Premier Player.

TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player

Real Madrid squad and team news

Ancelotti has confirmed that talismanic captain Karim Benzema, who hit 44 goals for the Blancos last season, will be involved after sitting out the meeting with Barca with a knock.

Dani Carvajal remains stuck on the sidelines, though, after picking up an ankle problem in training ahead of a Clasico clash in Las Vegas.

Real are expected to shuffle their pack against Mexican foes, with the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy pushing for starting berths.

Position Players Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez, Lucas Canizares Defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Vinicius Tobias. Midfielders Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga. Forwards Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano Dias, Juanmi Latasa.

Club America squad and team news

Club America may be in the middle of their domestic season, but they have been fielding strong sides against European opposition.

They could freshen things up in the final third by replacing Jonathan Rodriguez with Henry Martin, with the option there to rotate up front.

Jonathan dos Santos’ experience is likely to be utilised in midfield, with Alvaro Fidalgo also slotting into Fernando Ortiz’s engine room.