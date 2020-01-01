Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Lionel Messi and his Catalan comrades make the trip to Madrid to face off against their chief rivals in La Liga

Real Madrid play host to the second Clasico of the season when they welcome Barcelona to Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

The game represents a chance for Zinedine Zidane's men to leapfrog the Catalan giants into first place in La Liga, while victory for Barca would send them five points clear of their bitter rivals.

While Barca come into the match on a four-game unbeaten run, Real have endured a dismal streak, winning just one of their last five matches, suffering defeats against Real Sociedad, Levante and Manchester City.

Earlier this season the sides could not be separated, playing out a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou against a backdrop of civil unrest, so each set of players will be eager to set the record straight in the capital.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona on U.S. & UK TV

Game Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date Wednesday, February 26 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Channel (U.S.) beIN Sports Channel (UK) La Liga TV

Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

In the United States (U.S.), Real Madrid vs Barcelona can be watched live and on-demand with beIN Sports Connect.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Real Madrid vs Barcelona can be watched live and on-demand with La Liga TV or the Premier Sports Player. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with beIN Sports Connect.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream beIN Sports Connect / Fanatiz USA La Liga TV / Premier Player beIN Sports Connect

Real Madrid team news and injuries

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Areola, Fuidias Defenders Carvajal, E. Militao, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco Forwards Benzema, Bale, Lucas, Mariano, Vinicius Jr.

Eden Hazard is the big missing player for Real Madrid as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The 19-man squad which has been confirmed for the match is nearly identical as that which was selected for the Man City match. The most notable change is Luka Jovic being replaced by Mariano Diaz.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo is suspended for the match.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Valverde, Kroos; Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Barcelona team news and injuries

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Neto Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Umtiti, Junior Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Vidal, Collado, De Jong Forwards Messi, Fati, Griezmann, Braithwaite

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are long-term injury absentees, so miss the game. Jordi Alba has been confirmed as part of Barcelona's 18-man squad, which will be a boost for Quique Setien's plans.

New signing Martin Braithwaite is set for his Clasico debut, while youth player Ansu Fati and reserve Alex Collado have been called up.

Lionel Messi will be looking to add to his record of 26 goals in games between the sides - and he is particularly fond of playing at the Bernabeu.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Vidal, De Jong; Messi, Griezmann, Fati.