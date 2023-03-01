Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League game

How to watch and stream Real Madrid U19 against Salzburg U19 in the UEFA Youth League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Former UEFA Youth League champions Real Madrid U19 will play host to last season's runners-up Salzburg U19 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday.

The Spanish side enter the round of 16 after topping Group F where they won all group games except for a draw against RB Leipzig, while Salzburg enter the contest as runners-up of Group E with a W2, D2, L2 record. The winners will play away to either Barcelona or AZ Alkmaar in the quarter-finals.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India and stream live online.

Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19 date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19 Date: March 1, 2023 Kick-off: 8am ET, 1pm GMT, 6:30pm IST Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid

How to watch Real Madrid U19 vs Salzburg U19 on TV & live stream online

The UEFA Youth League game between Real Madrid Juvenil A and Salzburg U-19 is not selected for telecast in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). However, the game can be streamed via UEFA.tv.

In India, the game can be streamed live on SonyLIV, JioTV and UEFA.tv.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A UEFA.tv UK N/A UEFA.tv India N/A SonyLIV, JioTV, UEFA.tv

Real Madrid U19 team news & squad

Coached by former club legend Alvaro Arbeloa, Vinicius Tobias is one of the rocks at the back, with the midfield pair of Nico Paz and Cesar Palacios among the top scorers with five goals each.

Real Madrid U19 possible XI: Sunico; Tobias, Camero, Serrano, Obrador; Paz, Chema, Palacios; Lancha, Bravo, Gonzalo

Position Players Goalkeepers Pinero, Sunico Defenders Jimenez, Obrador, Gonzalo, Camero, Fortuny, Serrano, Tobias Midfielders Angel, Paz, Gomez, Alonso, Palacios, Moreno, Guerrero, Chema Forwards Lancha, Herrero, Bravo

Salzburg U19 team news & squad

Benjamin Atiabou and Soumaila Diabate are out injured, while Raphael Hofer is unavailable due to suspension.

Salzburg U19 possible XI: Krumrey; Gevorgyan, Moswitzer, Wallner, Pejazic; Sadeqi, Sahin; Crescenti, Zeteny, Lechner; Reischl