Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has no interest in the 'prestigious, but not important' Ballon D'Or award

Toni Kroos insists he has no interest in winning the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid, as he maintains individual awards are not important.

Kroos doesn't want to win Ballon d'Or

Real have produced multiple winners

Prizes the team over the individual

WHAT HAPPENED? Kroos, despite playing for a club that has produced multiple winners of the award, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema, insists he has no interest in winning the Ballon d'Or and sees no need for individual awards to exist in a team sport.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said on his podcast: “My opinion is that individual awards are unnecessary in a team sport. I’ve always said that & I stand by that. No single player would have won anything on their own.

“It is prestigious, but not important. That’s a big difference. My idea is simply that I don’t find it important, or not as important as other players. No single player would have won anything on their own.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder is a remarkably decorated player, having won five Champions League trophies, La Liga and the Bundesliga three times apiece, and the World Cup with Germany.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real play Sevilla after the international break.