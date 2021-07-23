Real Madrid striker Benzema tests positive for Covid-19 in countdown to new season

The France international, who was on Euro 2020 duty with his country earlier in the summer, is being prevented from rejoining the Blancos squad

Real Madrid have revealed that star striker Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Liga giants, who are now working under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti, are in the process of piecing together their plans for 2021-22.

A France international forward will play no part in pre-season training for the foreseeable future as he must now take in a period of self-isolation.

What has been said?

A brief statement on the Blancos' official website reads: "Real Madrid C. F. confirm that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19."