'Categorically and entirely incorrect' - Real Madrid slam Marca report claiming away shirts are not permitted at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid have hit back at a report claiming away shirts are banned from Santiago Bernabeu ahead of their Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid.

City rivals to meet in quarter-finals

Claims made of ban on away shirts

Real issue strong statement of denial

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid have sent out a strongly-worded statement ahead of the team's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu on Thursday. Los Blancos have hit back at a report from Marca which claimed the club had banned away shirts from their stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid also offered up an explanation as to why they have only allocated Atletico 334 tickets for the match. The Spanish champions say this is the same amount they will receive for the second leg of the tie at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in a week's time.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "This information is categorically and entirely incorrect. Real Madrid has never refused entry to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium to fans wearing away team jerseys. This has always been the case, as we have seen in every match held in our stadium, and this will continue to be the case," the club said in a statement. "Regarding the number of tickets that Real Madrid has made available to Atlético de Madrid for this upcoming match, our club would like to clarify that the number of tickets made available to Atlético de Madrid is the same number that Real Madrid receives when visiting the Metropolitano stadium."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos face two crunch matches in the space of four days at the Bernabeu. Madrid welcome Atletico in the Copa del Rey on Thursday and then host an in-form Real Sociedad side in La Liga on Sunday.