‘Real Madrid should spend Haaland money on five signings’ – Michel wants transfer budget spread

The Blancos legend says those at Santiago Bernabeu should resist the urge to make marquee additions and instead bolster multiple areas of their squad

Real Madrid should be resisting the urge to spend big on the likes of Erling Haaland and instead invest any transfer funds available to them on “four or five” new signings, says Michel.

The Blancos have been famed for their ‘Galactico’ recruitment policy down the years.

There is a desire at Santiago Bernabeu to welcome at least one marquee addition onto the club’s books in every summer window.

More teams

It has been suggested that the likes of Haaland, who continues to star at Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will come into Real’s thoughts at some stage.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Plenty have speculated on deals being done in 2021, with La Liga heavyweights ready to spend again once the financial pinch of a coronavirus pandemic has eased.

Michel, though, is not convinced that Zinedine Zidane should be looking to do one or two big-money deals when there are a number of areas in his squad that could do with reinforcing.

The Blancos legend told El Larguero when asked if he would look into landing prolific Norwegian frontman Haaland: “I’d use that money for four or five players.

“I like Haaland a lot and he’s progressing very well. He scores goals from all over the pitch, not just in the area.

“But Madrid need an injection of four or five players. In the last two years they’ve lost in the second round of the Champions League. They need more stability and that’s achieved by strengthening the squad.”

Real were able to secure another La Liga title last season, but the current campaign has seen all too familiar struggles for consistency resurface.

Michel believes Zidane remains the right coach to guide Madrid towards future triumphs, with a man who made over 400 appearances for the club in his playing days also in favour of talismanic captain Sergio Ramos being offered an extension to a contract that is due to expire in 2021.

“It’s surprising that a coach [Zidane] who has won three Champions League titles in a row has never had a consensus on his ability as a coach,” added Michel.

“He’s always solved complicated situations.

“I don’t think I have problems with giving [Ramos] a two-year deal, but it can’t be at any price.

“If you don’t renew his deal you have to find another Ramos, not just on the field but also in the dressing room.”

Real, who saw off Inter in their latest Champions League outing, will be back in La Liga action on Saturday when they play host to Alaves.