PSG & Real Madrid transfer target Endrick copies Haaland celebration after becoming youngest Palmeiras goalscorer ever

Teenage Brazilian starlet Endrick celebrated a record breaking goal for Palmeiras by imitating Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

Endrick becomes Palmeiras' youngest scorer

Paid tribute to Erling Haaland with celebration

Being chased by Europe's biggest clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain-linked Brazilian was introduced in the second half for Palmeiras and got himself on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Athletico Paranaense, becoming the club's youngest ever goalscorer at just 16 years, three months and four days. After scoring, Endrick paid tribute to Haaland by copying his trademark celebration.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick, born in 2006, is now also the youngest scorer ever in the Brasileirao, only further building the hype that surrounds him following a glistening and prolific youth career.

The forward bagged 165 goals in 169 games for the various Palmeiras youth teams and gained attention in Europe for his performances in the 2022 Copa Sao Paulo de Futebol Junior. Fabrizio Romano reports he has a €60m release clause in his contract, with PSG and Real Madrid among those set to fight it out for his signature in 2023.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Getty Images

@endricki Instagram/globo.com

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? This certainly won't be the last we hear of the teenager. A big money move seems like more of a case of when and not if, with his next Brazilian Serie A outing for Palmeiras set to come against Fortaleza on November 2.