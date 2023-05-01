Real Madrid pre-season 2023: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

Everything you need to know about Real Madrid's upcoming pre-season plans ahead of the 2023-24 campaign

Real Madrid's 2023-24 pre-season will be an important one as Los Blancos, with faced with the issue of revitalising an aging squad and closing the gap to Barcelona in La Liga.

Last year, Carlo Ancelotti's side kept things simple, heading to the United States for a brief tour before returning to Valdebebas to prepare for the year.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about Real Madrid's pre-season tour, including info on how to buy tickets, where to find games, squad details, and more.

Real Madrid pre-season 2023 fixtures & results

Los Blancos haven't confirmed any pre-season fixtures, with Ancelotti yet to speak on the subject. Madrid have made a habit of leaving it late before announcing pre-season details. They didn't confirm that they would be embarking on a US tour until June 10 last year. They ended up playing three friendlies in North America, including a clash with arch-rivals Barcelona in Las Vegas.

However, it was reported in early February that Real Madrid and Barcelona are looking into the possibility of playing a Clasico this summer.

La Liga, meanwhile, has organised a tour of the United States and Mexico, but didn't include either of the Spanish giants in their plans.

Real Madrid pre-season 2023 tickets

Real Madrid will release ticket information once their pre-season plans are officially set.

How to watch & stream Real Madrid 2023-24 pre-season tour

Broadcasters for Real Madrid's pre-season contests are yet to be confirmed, but the club's in-house network, Real Madrid TV, has carried friendlies in the past, and will likely do so again this summer. Highlights and other coverage will also be available on Real Madrid's official YouTube channel.

Real Madrid 2023-24 pre-season tour squad

Los Blancos should have a full squad in place for pre-season, with Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr all likely to be involved. There might be a few changes, though. Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Nacho could all have departed on free transfers, while Eden Hazard could also have moved on.

Ancelotti will also hope that Madrid have a couple of new faces in the squad by then, with Jude Bellingham among the club's top targets for this summer.

When does Real Madrid's 2023-24 season start?

La Liga will start the 2023-24 season on Saturday, August 12, 2023, and last until late May 2024. Fixtures are not yet available, and no announcement date has been confirmed. However, last year, they were made available in late June.