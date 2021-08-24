Real Madrid make €160m bid for Mbappe as PSG forward turns down six contract renewal offers

The World Cup winner's deal in Paris expires next summer, and the Spanish giants feel they can force a sale this month

Real Madrid have submitted a €160 million (£137m/$188m) opening offer to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, Goal can confirm.

The Spanish giants are optimistic about getting a deal done before the transfer window closes next week, as they feel Mbappe will not sign a new contract in Paris with his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

While Madrid have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus pandemic, they feel they are in a position to force PSG into selling one of the best footballers in the world.

What is the state of negotiations?

Madrid view this as the most important transfer in their recent history, with president Florentino Perez personally involved in talks. PSG and Madrid have a good relationship and talks have been carried out quietly and cordially.

The biggest force trying to push the deal to be done is Mbappe, who is desperate to play for Madrid. Goal understands he has turned down no fewer than six contract renewal offers from PSG, and that agreeing personal terms with Madrid will not be a problem.

The issue is whether the clubs can agree on a fee - and with Mbappe's contract expiring in 2022, meaning he could speak to Madrid about a free transfer from January 1, the onus seems to be on PSG to get a good price.

Goal has previously reported that Real will wait until next summer before swooping for his signature if a deal cannot be arranged before the end of the current transfer window - but with Mbappe so keen on a move, it seems the deal could happen sooner rather than later.

Mbappe at PSG

It appeared the Ligue 1 giants had formed the most ferocious front three of all time after signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer. But with Argentine yet to make his debut, it looks as if Messi, Mbappe and Neymar may never in fact play on the same pitch together.

Mbappe has started all three of PSG's Ligue 1 games so far and netted his first goal as they beat Brest 4-2 on Friday, adding to the two assists he registered in the previous matches, but it remains to be seen whether he will be involved in their next game at Reims on Saturday.

What has been said?

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti previously said he does not know if the Spanish giants will land the 22-year-old and is satisfied with his current selection.

“I don't know if he will arrive,” he said at a recent press conference when asked about his side’s interest in Mbappe. “I don't care what will happen. I have a very good and very strong squad. They give me a lot of happiness. I am focused on that.

“Let's wait these 10 days and now I am focused on the team that I have.”

Article continues below

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile said before the Brest game that he still expects to have Mbappe at his disposal this campaign.

He said: "Kylian, I see him being very well. He's working really hard to be ready this season. And I see him staying with us this season. We also know that during these periods, a lot of things are said. Some things happen, others don't. I see Kylian working well, he's got his head in tomorrow's game. He is focused."

Further Reading