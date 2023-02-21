Real Madrid legend & honorary president Amancio Amaro passes away at the age of 83

A European Cup-winning star for the Blancos spent 14 years of his playing career at Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid legend Amancio Amaro, who took in 471 appearances for the club in his playing days, has passed away at the age of 83.

The former right-sided attacker joined the Blancos from Deportivo La Coruna in 1962 and would go on to spend 14 memorable years at Santiago Bernabeu.

He netted 155 goals for the Liga giants, helping them to nine domestic league titles and European Cup glory in 1966 – scoring the equaliser in a final showdown with Partizan Belgrade as Real came from behind to secure a continental crown.

Amancio, who won 42 international caps, also formed part of Spain’s triumphant squad at the 1964 European Championships.

Following his retirement in 1976, an iconic figure in Madrid spent time coaching Real’s youth teams before taking the reins of the club’s Castilla side and guiding them to the Segunda title in 1984.

He would later work as a consultant and board member for the Blancos, before being elected as honorary president in 2022.

A statement on the Blancos’ official website reads: “Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and its Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Amancio Amaro, Real Madrid's honorary president and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football.

“Real Madrid would like to extend its condolences and sympathy to his wife Consuelo, his children Oscar, Belen, Amancio, Patricia, Marcos and Claudia, his brother Juan Carlos, his grandchildren and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones.”