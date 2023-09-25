WATCH: Respect or disrespect? Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham avoids stepping on Atletico crest after derby defeat at Wanda Metropolitano

Out of respect for the opposition, Jude Bellingham decided not to step on Atletico Madrid's crest at Wanda Metropolitano.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham and Real Madrid were humbled by rivals Atletico Madrid in the derby on Sunday as Los Blancos went down 3-1. After the game, Bellingham was seen leaving the pitch when he cautiously jumped over Atletico Madrid's club crest to avoid stepping on it as a mark of respect for the rival club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a poor show on Sunday, the English international is enjoying a purple patch since moving to Spain this summer as he has already scored six goals in seven appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT? The 20-year-old will be next seen in action on Wednesday when his club face Las Palmas in La Liga.