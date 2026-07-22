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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Real Madrid Hold Secret Meeting With Rodri's Agents.. City's Condition Poses an Obstacle

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Espanyol vs Real Madrid
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Real Madrid moved towards the Spain star as soon as the World Cup ended.

Real Madrid have made their final decision on a move for Spain international Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder, according to press reports.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" report that the Real Madrid board have made up their minds to press ahead with an attempt to sign Rodri, after a shift in the stance of club president Florentino Perez, who was not initially convinced by the deal.

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The Spanish club now feel they need a player capable of filling the role once occupied by German star Toni Kroos, who retired two years ago. They have settled on Rodri as the ideal fit.

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Real Madrid, though, do not want to pay more than 60 million euros. Manchester City are holding out for 100 million to agree a sale.

For its part, "Sky Sports" report that the chances of Rodri joining Real Madrid this summer are growing. A secret meeting at a Madrid restaurant brought together club officials and the player's agents, and it ended with the board resolving to keep working on the deal.

Madrid are also preparing to offer a contract running until 2030, and are currently working to reach an agreement with Rodri over personal terms.

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