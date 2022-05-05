Real Madrid hero Rodrygo predicts goal in Champions League final against Liverpool

Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final hero Rodrygo has predicted that he will score a goal in the final against Liverpool.

Madrid went into the second leg of their last-four clash with Manchester City down 4-3 on aggregate and appeared to be heading out at Santiago Bernabeu after Riyad Mahrez popped up to score 17 minutes from time.

However, Rodrygo struck in the 90th minute to give the Blancos fresh hope, and some 90 seconds later he nodded home a Dani Carvajal cross to send the home crowd into raptures and force extra time.

What has Rodrygo said about facing Liverpool?

Madrid went on to seal a 3-1 win on the night thanks to a Karim Benzema penalty, reaching their 16th European Cup final in the process, with Liverpool now the only side left standing in their way of the trophy.

The two sides will meet in Paris on May 28 in a repeat of the 2018 final, which went the Blancos' way, and Rodrygo is certain that he will get his name on the scoresheet after making a family wager.

"I made a bet with my father that I would score three goals and, well, I only scored two," the Brazilian told reporters after the semi-final victory. "I'm missing one, I will get that one in the final.

"With this jersey anything can happen, we fight until the end. The truth is I have no words to describe what happened. We were almost dead. God helped me.

"It was one of the happiest days of my life, professionally. Being able to come in and change the game, score two goals. I'm happy. It was another magical night at the Bernabeu, as it always is. The crowd always helps us, in an inexplicable way."

Rodrygo coming of age

Rodrygo has taken time to make an impact at Madrid since his €45 million (£38m/$47m) move from Flamengo in 2019, but is finally starting to deliver on his considerable potential.

The 21-year-old is now a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's front three alongside Benzema and Vinicius Junior, and as he showed on Wednesday night, he has no problem delivering on the big occasion.

After his latest double, Rodrygo is up to eight goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the season, along with nine assists, and he will hope to add a Champions League winners' medal to the La Liga crown Madrid clinched last week when they arrive at Stade de France at the end of the month.

