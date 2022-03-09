Watch: Real Madrid hero Benzema becomes oldest player to score Champions League hat-trick
Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema has become the oldest player to ever score a Champions League hat-trick, doing so in the 3-2 aggregate last-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake in the 61st minute before scoring a deflected shot in the 76th minute and putting his team ahead with a first-time strike in the 78th minute.
With his effort, the Blancos are on to the Champions League quarter-final for fifth time in seven years.
Benzema's record
With his hat-trick, Benzema brought his total to 67 Champions League goals for Real Madrid, one ahead of Raul (66) and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (105) in the competition’s history.
In addition to being the oldest-ever scorer in the Champions League era, he became the oldest in a European Cup match since Ferenc Puskas in September 1965 for Real Madrid against Feyenoord when he was 38 years and 173 days.
Watch Benzema's winner vs PSG
What has been said?
Speaking to Canal+ after the match, Benzema said: "There were two matches. The first game, where they dominated all aspects. We were lucky to come away with only 1-0. In the return, we saw another Madrid, we pushed.
"We conceded the goal in the first half, but we had confidence in ourselves. We must not give up in the Champions League and we showed that we are a great club.
"We knew that PSG, when we put pressure on them, it's a little more difficult for them. When we press Verratti and the two central players, they can't connect with the three front players. This is the problem of all teams that want to start from the back - and then we were successful, we scored.
"My greatest match in the Champions League? It was only a quarter-final, but personally it's something exceptional. Especially with the support of the public."
