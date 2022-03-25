Real Madrid confirm Hazard will undergo surgery on right leg injury

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard will have an operation on his right leg, the club confirmed on Friday.

The Belgium international has not featured for the Spanish side since he made a five-minute substitute appearance against Alaves on February 19.

Hazard has been an unused substitute in each game since then and sat out the recent Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

What has been said?

The 31-year-old will not be returning to action for the Santiago Bernabeu side any time soon, as Madrid confirmed he requires surgery.

A statement on the club's website read: "In the coming days, our player Eden Hazard will undergo surgery to remove the osteosynthesis plate in his right fibula."

What does the future hold for Hazard?

Hazard has started just eight of the 21 matches in which he has featured for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season.

The ex-Chelsea star's time in the Spanish capital has been plagued by injuries, limiting him to just 65 appearances since he joined the club in July 2019.

GOAL reported this week that Madrid are looking to offload Hazard this summer as he is one of the club's highest-paid players.

The club hope to strengthen in attack by bringing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland but will have to make space in the squad and wage budget.

