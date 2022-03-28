Real Madrid one of five clubs interested in Tchouameni transfer as Monaco star considers future

Real Madrid are one of five clubs interested in a transfer deal for Aurelien Tchouameni as the Monaco star considers his future, GOAL can confirm.

Tchouameni has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in European football since breaking into the Monaco first team in 2020.

The 22-year-old has proved himself on both the Ligue 1 and Europa League stage while also becoming a full France international, and is now in high demand ahead of the summer transfer window.

Madrid target Tchouameni

GOAL has learned that Madrid have identified Tchouameni as a transfer target, with the midfielder seen as the ideal long-term successor to Casemiro.

The Liga giants are planning to make a move for the Monaco star at the end of the season, but he is not their first priority at this stage.

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is top of Madrid's wishlist and they are focusing all of their energy on tying up a free transfer for the forward, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland next on their list.

Haaland could cost a sizeable fee if the Blancos win the race for his signature ahead of Manchester City and Barcelona, and whether or not they are able to close a deal will have a bearing on their ability to make a formal approach for Tchouameni.

Who else is interested in Tchouameni?

GOAL understands that there are four other clubs in the running for Tchouameni, who has also been linked with PSG and Manchester City.

Article continues below

The France international expressed his admiration towards the former while away on international duty, telling reporters: "It is a top club with very great players. They have big goals but, unfortunately, they haven't won the Champions League yet - but they already have a lot of trophies."

Tchouameni did, however, also suggest that he would be happy to remain at Monaco, as he added: "You don't necessarily have to play at Real or Manchester City to play for the France team."

Further reading