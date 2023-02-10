Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti deny coach has agreed to take vacant Brazil job

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have denied claims that the coach has accepted the Brazil national team job after an agreement was reportedly reached.

Ancelotti rumoured to have accepted Brazil job

Club and manager denied claims

Under contract at Madrid until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? ESPN Brazil reported early Friday morning that Ancelotti had agreed to take over as Selecao head coach starting in July 2023. Although nothing had been signed, the outlet claimed Ancelotti gave his verbal go-ahead on a potential three-year contract lasting until after the 2026 World Cup. They even noted that Madrid's Brazilian players "already have this information".

Madrid and Ancelotti swiftly denied any deal had been reached.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ancelotti has been listed among the favourites for the Brazil job after manager Tite resigned following an underwhelming World Cup. The Madrid coach is overseeing a difficult season for Los Blancos in which the club have fallen out of the picture in the Liga title race and face a tough test against Liverpool in the Champions League last-16.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Ancelotti pledged his future to Real in a press conference on Friday, saying: "I don't know anything about this, I don’t even know what they reported in Brazil. I'm Real Madrid coach, my contract is until June 2024."

WHAT NEXT FOR ANCELOTTI? The Italian's contract expires at the end of the 2024 season. Whether he leaves for a national team gig in the meantime remains to be seen.