Real Madrid captain Ramos to miss Sevilla trip as he continues recovery from hamstring injury

The defender suffered the problem while away on international duty last month and has yet to fully recover

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been left of the team's squad for the La Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday.

The defender has returned to training following the hamstring injury he sustained while on international duty with Spain in November.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane, however, told a media conference prior to the squad announcement on Friday that the 34-year-old would only make the trip if he was fully fit.

More teams

"We're not going to take any chances with Sergio Ramos," Zidane said.

"I don't want to play a player who has a problem and then he makes it worse. We want all the players back".

Ramos will miss the clash against his former side, having developed in Sevilla's academy and become a first-team regular before being sold to Real Madrid in the summer of 2005.

Without Ramos, Madrid have drawn 1-1 with Villareal and lost 2-1 to Deportivo Alaves in league action.

In the Champions League, Zidane's side managed a 2-0 away win over Inter but suffered a defeat by the same scoreline at Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, putting their progression to the knockout stages in the balance.

Serbia striker Luka Jovic is also not included by Zidane, despite having recently recorded a negative test for Covid-19. He had a positive test while away with his national team, requiring him to spend a period in isolation.

Madrid sit fourth in La Liga on 17 points - seven behind leaders Real Sociedad and six behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, who they face in the derby next weekend at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Article continues below

The team's struggles in the league and Champions League have put Zidane's position under threat but after this week's defeat to Shakhtar, the Frenchman insisted he won't be stepping down.

“I am not going to resign – not at all," Zidane said.

“We have always had delicate moments. It is true that it is a bad streak in terms of results, but we must continue. Today was a final, we prepared very well, but we know there is a game to go and we have to win and that's it."