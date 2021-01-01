Real Madrid captain Ramos left out of Spain's final squad for Euro 2020 but Laporte included after France switch

The man who led La Roja to back to back European Championship crowns in 2008 and 2012 will not participate at the tournament this summer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain's final squad for Euro 2020, but Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte has been included after switching allegiances from France

Spain boss Luis Enrique revealed his 24-man shortlist for this summer's tournament on Monday morning, with Ramos missing out after a disappointing campaign at Real.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets has been named captain in Ramos' absence, while Laporte has been handed a defensive spot ahead of the 35-year-old after seeing his request to represent La Roja instead of France approved earlier this month.

Article continues below

What's been said?

Enrique explained his decision to omit Ramos from his plans after the squad announcement, telling reporters: "Ramos has not been able to compete this season, he has not been able to train with the group. I called him last night, it was difficult and hard.

“I clearly see that it’s a complicated decision. I recommended that he be selfish and that he regains his level to play in his club and in the national team.”

More to follow.