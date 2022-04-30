Real Madrid clinch 35th La Liga title with four games to spare after victory over Espanyol

Real Madrid have clinched their 35th La Liga title with four games to spare after beating Espanyol 4-0 at Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's side only needed a point against Espanyol to secure the trophy, but ended up taking all three to record their fifth successive victory thanks to a first-half brace from Rodrygo before Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema added gloss.

Madrid have moved 17 points clear of second-placed Sevilla, whose title push effectively ended with a 1-1 draw against Cadiz on Friday, and celebrations are now underway in the Spanish capital.

How did Madrid win La Liga?

Madrid's win over Espanyol was their 25th of the 2021-22 campaign, and they have also recorded six draws and three defeats.

The Bernabeu outfit boast the best attacking record in the division with 71 goals and the second-best defensive record behind Sevilla - with only 29 goals conceded to date.

Atletico Madrid finished on 86 points as they won the Liga trophy last season, but their cross-city rivals now only need six points from their remaining four matches to surpass that tally.

How many trophies have Madrid won this season?

Ancelotti has now delivered two trophies since returning to Santiago Bernabeu last summer, with success in La Liga following up their Supercopa de Espana final victory over Athletic Club in January.

Madrid exited the Copa del Rey against the same opponent in the quarter-finals, but could still win a third trophy before the season ends as they remain in the hunt for Champions League glory.

Manchester City are standing in the way of the 13-time winners in the semi-finals, and managed to record a 4-3 win in the first leg of the tie at the Etihad Stadium, but Madrid will still be hopeful of a comeback in the return leg on Wednesday night.

